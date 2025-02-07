Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $460.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.