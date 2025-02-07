Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 481,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.98 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

