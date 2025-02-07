Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for WaFd Earnings

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for WaFd in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WaFd has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 80.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 112.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 515.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in WaFd by 100.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 60.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

