2,076 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.2% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

