2,133 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 60.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 22.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 11.1% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHE
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.