2,133 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 60.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 22.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 11.1% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CHE stock opened at $550.53 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.