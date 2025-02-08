23,020 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.