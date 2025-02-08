2,455 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,604,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,277,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,659,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $90.48 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
