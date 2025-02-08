30,772 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 43.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

