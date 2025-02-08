36,712 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

