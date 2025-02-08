3,718 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,328,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

COF opened at $203.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.17. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

