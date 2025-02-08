4,091 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.81 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

