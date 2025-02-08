4,100 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Purchased by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.