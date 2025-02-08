4,230 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Purchased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

