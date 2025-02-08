4,500 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Telligent Fund LP

Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.9% of Telligent Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,489,574,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,056,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,430,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,043.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $959.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,063.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

