4,525 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 0.4 %

ROL stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

