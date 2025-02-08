5G Stocks To Watch Now – February 07th

Super Micro Computer, Monolithic Power Systems, and Fortinet are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to investments in companies that are involved in developing, implementing, or utilizing 5G technology. These stocks can include telecommunication companies, network infrastructure providers, semiconductor manufacturers, and other businesses that stand to benefit from the rollout and adoption of 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,408,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,324,332. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $39.90 on Friday, reaching $700.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,052. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $613.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.52.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.38. 5,485,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,027. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

