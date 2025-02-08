8,100 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,211,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 117.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 62,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Herc Stock Down 2.1 %

HRI opened at $205.01 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

