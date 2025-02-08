823 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.34 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

