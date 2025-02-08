9,671 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Acquired by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CGCP opened at $22.34 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.