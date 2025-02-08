9,788 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Tenon Financial LLC

Tenon Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Brookfield accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tenon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $9,088,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

