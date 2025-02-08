99,046 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

