99,672 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Adient by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 8.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 493.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADNT. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adient

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $232,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.