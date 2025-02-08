Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) & Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Financial Analysis

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -47.95% -43.73% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 11.60% 29.30% 9.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acrivon Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 2 13 0 2.87

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 293.13%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $177.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.39 million ($2.70) -2.23 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.83 billion 1.90 $414.83 million $7.10 16.94

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Acrivon Therapeutics. Acrivon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Acrivon Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. It also develops Zanidatamab to treat HER2-expressing gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), and patients with HER2-expressing metastatic GEA; Zepzelca for the treatment of patients with select relapsed/refractory solid tumors based on limited response in three solid tumor cohorts; JZP815, a pan-RAF kinase inhibitor that targets components of the mitogen-activated protein kinase; JZP898, a conditionally-activated interferon alpha molecule; Epidiolex to treat LGS, DS, and TSC; Suvecaltamide to treat parkinson’s disease tremor; JZP150, a fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor program to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and JZP441 to treat narcolepsy, IH, and other sleep disorders. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with XL-protein GmbH to extend the plasma half-life of selected asparaginase product candidates; Redx Pharma plc for preclinical activities Ras/Raf/MAP kinase pathway program; and Autifony Therapeutics Limited on discovering and developing drug candidates targeting two different ion channel targets associated with neurological disorders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

