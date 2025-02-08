ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 15,000 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,145.58. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86.
ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.69. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ACV Auctions
About ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ACV Auctions
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.