Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $12.17. Adecco Group shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 88,225 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

