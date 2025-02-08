Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $437.17 and last traded at $436.69. Approximately 624,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,766,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.