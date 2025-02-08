Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 14%

Hilliard, Ohio – (February 6, 2025) – Leading water management solutions provider Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) announced a quarterly cash dividend increment for its shareholders. The Board of Directors approved a dividend amounting to $0.16 per share, reflecting a 14% rise compared to the prior year’s dividend.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems, Scott Barbour, highlighted the decision, attributing it to the company’s robust balance sheet, substantial cash generation, and consistent shareholder value commitment. Barbour stated, “Our strong financial performance and operational initiatives afford us the confidence to return excess cash to our shareholders while investing strategically in our business simultaneously.”

The increased cash dividend of $0.16 per share is scheduled for payment on March 14, 2025. Shareholders as of the end of business on February 28, 2025, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Advanced Drainage Systems, a front-runner in stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions, serves various markets with its products. Alongside its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, the company ensures superior stormwater drainage and septic wastewater management across commercial, residential, infrastructure, and agricultural sectors. Utilizing an extensive manufacturing network of roughly 70 plants and 40 distribution centers, the company remains committed to environmental sustainability by recycling over half a billion pounds of plastic annually.

The press release includes forward-looking statements based on the Company’s current expectations and operations. Factors that could impact actual results include raw material pricing fluctuations, market conditions, competition, integration risks associated with acquisitions, and global economic uncertainties. The Company advises investors not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and pledges to update them publicly as necessary.

