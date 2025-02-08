Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance
Shares of WMS opened at $120.41 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35.
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Advanced Drainage Systems
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.
