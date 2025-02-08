Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $296.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

