Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 13,846 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,434 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.88 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.