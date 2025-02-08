Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.