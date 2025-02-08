Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,945.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -225.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

