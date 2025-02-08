Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 86,964 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,964 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,041,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,091,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $167.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.65 and a one year high of $183.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.