Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

