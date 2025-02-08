Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $178.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.16. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

