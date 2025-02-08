Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%.
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
NYSE:AMG opened at $178.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.16. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
