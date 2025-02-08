Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 109,212 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
