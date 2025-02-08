Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 109,212 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOIFF

Africa Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

Africa Oil Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $575.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

(Get Free Report)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.