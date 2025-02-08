Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – February 08th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Corteva, Chubb, FMC, Ingersoll Rand, and Markel Group are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and sale of agricultural products, equipment, or services. These companies typically operate within the agriculture industry and may include businesses involved in crop production, livestock farming, agricultural machinery manufacturing, or agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides. Investing in agriculture stocks allows investors to participate in the growth and performance of the agricultural sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.63. The company had a trading volume of 898,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. 5,558,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.14. 1,276,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,017. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

FMC (FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

FMC stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 8,576,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,777. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. FMC has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43.

Markel Group (MKL)

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $32.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,027.51. 101,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,189. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,405.11 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,766.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,652.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78.

