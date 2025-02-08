Agriculture Stocks To Research – February 05th

FMC, Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Corteva, Berry Global Group, Chubb, and Bloom Energy are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of agricultural products such as crops, livestock, and agricultural equipment. Investing in agriculture stocks provides exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance and can offer opportunities for growth and income potential for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

FMC (FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $17.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 18,740,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,051. FMC has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.10. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $467.92. The company had a trading volume of 516,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,926. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $485.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of CTVA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Corteva has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. 2,678,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.54. The stock had a trading volume of 407,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.59. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,499. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

