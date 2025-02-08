Air Industries Group Pays Down $1 Million in Subordinated Debt

On February 5, 2025, Air Industries Group, a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for large aerospace and defense prime contractors, announced in a press release the successful repayment of more than $1.0 million of its subordinated debt. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Lou Melluzzo, highlighted the Company’s commitment to reducing its remaining subordinated debt significantly while striving to expand and improve the profitability of its business.

Air Industries Group specializes in producing critical components like landing gears, flight controls, engine mounts, and aircraft jet engine parts for various applications in the aerospace and defense sectors. The company’s focus remains on delivering high-quality, reliable products crucial for ensuring the safety of military personnel and civilians in mission-critical operations.

The press release also included forward-looking statements in compliance with the safe harbor provision from liability under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements outlined the Company’s projections regarding market trends, future revenues, earnings, and Adjusted EBITDA, along with considerations of factors such as regulatory delays and changes in government funding impacting the business.

As part of its financial disclosures, Air Industries Group utilized Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to supplement its profitability evaluation process. This metric excludes non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and one-time expenses. The Company clarified that the use of Adjusted EBITDA might differ from similar measures used by other firms and may have limitations in fully capturing financial performance.

The Company highlighted its commitment to transparency and open communication with stakeholders by providing a means for contacting them via their website, www.airindustriesgroup.com/contact-us/.

This announcement aims to showcase Air Industries Group’s strategic efforts towards financial prudence and growth within the industry.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

