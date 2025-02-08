Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. This trade represents a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.98 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.