Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 1,221,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,928,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Airship AI Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

