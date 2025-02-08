Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Lowered by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,747 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,582 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,643,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,868,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

