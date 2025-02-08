Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Decreased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 15.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $186,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 152.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

ALSN stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $122.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.