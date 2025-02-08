Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
URA opened at $29.10 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.