Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

