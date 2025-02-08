Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

