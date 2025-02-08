Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,362 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 381,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,803,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $276.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.47 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

