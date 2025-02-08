Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 196 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $252.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

