Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,019 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

