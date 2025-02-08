Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.72. 927,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,594,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

